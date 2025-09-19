iPhone 12 Converted Into 'iPhone 17 Pro Max' By Local Vendor; Netizens Say 'Bas 19-20 Ka Farak Hai' | Watch

A viral video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has sparked both amusement and debate after showing a local mobile phone vendor converting an iPhone 12 into the brand-new iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The video shows the vendor holding a regular iPhone 12. Using a few quick hacks, he gave the device an outer makeover that looked like Apple's latest flagship phone. First, he stuck a bright orange back panel to the device. The color was similar to Apple’s recently introduced “Cosmic Orange” edition for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Next, he attached a new camera frame around the lens and flashlight area.

From outside, the phone appeared like the latest iPhone model but it was just a look change, nothing inside. In fact the makeover had a flaw, while the new frame made the phone look like an iPhone 17 Pro Max, but it completely blocked the flashlight, making it non-functional. Netizens sarcastically said that there should be a trick to upgrade hardware, performance, and internal specifications.

The caption shared with the video read: “Phone vendors are now converting iPhone 12 to iPhone 17 Pro Max.”

Social Media Reactions

The clip quickly spread across X and other platforms, with thousands reacting to the unusual hack. Many found the creativity hilarious and praised the local vendor’s skills. One user commented, “Best 17 Pro Max from China’s local shop.”

Another wrote, “Indian Jugaad level: Experts, even Apple engineers would be impressed by the creativity of local mobile shops. This is what true innovation looks like.”

A third commented, “That’s how Apple will make the iPhone 18.”

The viral video has highlighted how local phone markets often use simple tricks to keep up with global tech trends. Netizens joked that the hack is a cheap way to show off expensive products. The video continues to circulate widely, proving once again how “jugaad” and smart tricks become a topic of online debate.