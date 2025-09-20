A brief moment of joy turned into a viral video when an iPhone 17 buyer inadvertently dropped the new phone in front of Apple CEO Tim Cook. The mishap, recorded on camera, spread like wildfire on social media, with observers making light of the fact that the man was conducting an unplanned "drop test" of the latest device.

A Viral Mishap And A CEO's Reaction

The video, which had started on TikTok, features content creator Primz opening his new Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 in front of grinning Tim Cook. The phone goes out of his hands almost immediately, and he drops it to the floor. Both the CEO and the fan rush down immediately to pick up the phone. As per a post on the social media page of the content creator, he had waited in line for over 15 hours to lay his hands on the new model. The man had Cook sign on a piece of paper laid over the screen of the phone after the blunder.

this is so embarrassing pic.twitter.com/AkrKd41Kn3 — Holly - I like tech (@AnxiousHolly) September 20, 2025

Social Media Weighs In On The Blunder

The video soon went viral on social media, eliciting a variety of reactions. Some found the event an experience of "second-hand embarrassment," while others playfully complimented the individual for performing a "drop test" on the CEO himself. A few commentators lamented that the man did not receive Cook's signature on the phone directly, hypothesizing that a "non-mint" signed phone could have been a sought-after collector's item.

