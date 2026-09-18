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  • /12 hours in queue: Why this Surat resident traveled all the way to Mumbai to grab the first iPhone 18 Pro | VIDEO

12 hours in queue: Why this Surat resident traveled all the way to Mumbai to grab the first iPhone 18 Pro | VIDEO

A dedicated Apple fan traveled from Surat to Mumbai and waited 12 hours in line outside an Apple Store to claim one of the very first iPhone 18 Pro models.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 08:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 08:10 PM IST
12 hours in queue: Why this Surat resident traveled all the way to Mumbai to grab the first iPhone 18 Pro | VIDEO
Image Credit: Newly launched iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max on display at the Apple Store. (ANI)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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12 hours in queue: Why this Surat resident traveled all the way to Mumbai to grab the first iPhone 18 Pro | VIDEO
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