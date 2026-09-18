/12 hours in queue: Why this Surat resident traveled all the way to Mumbai to grab the first iPhone 18 Pro | VIDEO

An Apple devotee from Surat went all the way to Mumbai to join the line-up and queue up for 12 hours outside an authorized Apple Store to get one of the first-ever units of iPhone 18 Pro.
The journey for the die-hard fan started way before launch day morning.
Journey from Surat: The customer left his hometown before the launch date and reached Mumbai the night before the launch of the product.
Queuing overnight outside Apple store: Upon reaching the store, he queued up for 12 hours and made sure to take the topmost position in the queue.
Mumbai, Maharashtra: A customer who bought the newly launched iPhone 18 series says, "I have come all the way from Surat. I bought both the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max. My travel took around five to six hours. After reaching here, I waited for another six hours and spent around… pic.twitter.com/7FLYkXhGjd— IANS (@ians_india) September 18, 2026
Loyalty towards Apple through generations: In the interviews done outside the store for the media, the loyal fan revealed that he was a fan of Apple from generations past and had every single unit since the time of iPhone 3GS excluding the iPhone 5.
The queue culture outside the flagship retail stores in India, including Mumbai, keeps trending on social media platforms.
First-mover dedication: Die-hard fans frequently travel interstate to secure bragging rights as the country's first official owners of new Apple hardware.
Storefront excitement: Energy remained high outside the BKC and Fort stores as early risers and media gathered to document the midnight and early morning rushes.
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