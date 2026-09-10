/The ultimate tech loophole: Can you book a US flight, buy the iPhone Duo, and still pocket Rs 30,000?

Apple's decision to venture into the world of foldables with its iPhone Duo release has shocked tech enthusiasts largely due to its base version 256GB that retails for an unbelievable Rs 299,900 in India. The sticker shock was enough for the social media users to quickly come up with calculations proving that an international round trip to purchase the gadget will cost you less than purchasing it locally.
The calculation has fueled heated discussions about whether flying across continents is a financially viable solution to a phone purchase or just a fun daydream on the internet.
One of the major influencers among the tech community, Ishan Sharma, contributed to this ongoing internet discussion by providing the comparison of domestic prices and an American retail run of the product.
The domestic baseline: iPhone Duo 256GB sells for Rs 299,900 in India, with the highest capacity of 2TB going for an unbelievable price of Rs 4,49,900.
The US price tag: Base version of the iPhone Duo in the United States sells for $1,999 (around Rs 1,90,000 without additional taxes).
Zero-tax edge: Taking into consideration such places as Oregon and Delaware, which don’t have any state general sales tax, becomes another main pillar of the argument to ensure the purchase price remains low.
The numbers: Considering round trip economy class flights from Mumbai at around Rs 77,852, total cost for tickets and the phone will be approximately Rs 2,70,000, leaving a surplus of Rs 30,000 on paper.
Although numbers were entertaining for many people, seasoned travelers and financially savvy people soon spotted multiple flaws in the scheme proposed by the original poster.
Travel expenses: One obvious flaw pointed out was that the cost of the ticket mentioned at first is one way only and doesn’t account for domestic connections, US transportation, and food expenses.
Visa cost: In order to acquire a B1/B2 tourist visa, one needs to pay an application fee, which is non-refundable, in addition to waiting periods for an appointment lasting up to several months.
Regional hubs alternative: Several users pointed out that taking flights to Dubai or other regional centers is a much more economical way of skipping extra expenses due to imports in India.
The intense discourse surrounding the iPhone Duo highlights a persistent consumer frustration with high-end tech pricing strategies in South Asia. Import duties, localized taxes, and corporate margin adjustments routinely push flagship device costs significantly higher than their US counterparts.
Whether consumers genuinely board planes for hardware upgrades or simply vent their frustrations online, the conversation proves that Apple's pricing benchmark has successfully captured the internet's undivided attention.
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