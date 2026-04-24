The great digital heist: How Pakistan's Google search data exposed a massive 'underground' IPL fanbase

Recent Google Search trends in Pakistan suggested that there is huge public interest not only in Indian sports but also in Indian films. In spite of geographic distance and political differences, the Indian Premier League continues to be immensely popular in the region.

Exploring the trendiest "How to" queries during the past 30 days, one can notice that when Pakistani users search for information on how to cope with everyday digital life, they are mostly interested in the upcoming IPL season in 2026.

Cricket mania: How to watch the IPL in Pakistan?

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As one might guess, "How to watch IPL in Pakistan?" is now the most popular sports query among Pakistani users. Since the ban on broadcasting the league matches imposed by Indian authorities on traditional channels, including PTV Sports and Ten Sports, in 2025, fans started looking for ways to watch the IPL matches online. Such legal online sources as Tapmad TV and YuppTV become the main sources of following the performance of favorite players, like Sanju Samson and Rohit Sharma.

Economic issues: The hunt for petrol subsidies

Other than the game of cricket, it can be said that the data highlights the economic issues faced in the country as well. Since there have been drastic changes in the international prices of fuels, some of the most searched "how to" topics include:

How to get a subsidy on petrol?

How does one apply for a petrol subsidy?

Since the government has developed a special application for petrol subsidies for low-income citizens and those owning motorcycles, many searches have been made regarding its registration.

Digital issues: SIM card issues and social media management

Most of the searches in Pakistan involve "How-to" information about telecom and social media. Some of the most searched queries include the following:

Telecom queries: "How to check Zong/Jazz/Ufone number?" "How to check Jazz balance?" and "How to check PTA tax?"

Internet security: "How to change a Facebook/WiFi password?" "How to delete Google/Instagram account?" and "How to recover Gmail account?"

Utility and technology queries: "How to check e-challan online?" "How to calculate percentage?" and "How to take a screenshot on a laptop."

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