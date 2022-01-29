Iranian man balances 85 spoons on body to set new Guinness World Record- Watch

New Delhi: An Iranian man broke Guinness World Record for most spoons balanced on the body. 50-year-old Abolfazl Saber Mokhtari from AKraj in Iran broke an unusual record by balancing 85 spoons on his body at once.

Mokhtari has been balancing spoons on his body since he was a child, and with constant practice, he was able to finally make it to the Guinness World Record.

In a conversation with Guinness World Records, Mokhtari said, "I accidentally noticed this talent of mine when I was a kid but after multiple years of practice and effort, I was able to strengthen my talent and develop it to where it is now.”

Mokhtari also claims that he has not found anything, with surface, that he can’t balance on his body. "Anything that has a surface, I can stick to my body, such as plastic, glass, fruit, stone, wood and even a fully grown human," he said.

Watch the video here:

"I can transfer this energy I have in me to them (the objects) as long as I can touch and feel them, I push myself then to focus as much as possible on the objects on my body, and that’s how I do it," Mokhtari told Guinness World Record.

He added, "I focus on whatever I am trying to stick to my body, making me capable of transferring my energy and power to them."

Mokhtari also stated that, despite his abilities, he had to work really hard to make it to the Guinness World Records. Mokhtari took three attempts to achieve this feat.

As per the guidelines of Guinness World Records, one has to balance the spoons, on the body for a certain time in order to claim the world record. Previously, the record for balancing most spoons on the body was under the name of Marcos Ruiz Ceballos, from Spain. Ceballos had balanced 64 spoons.

