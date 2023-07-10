Railway Ministry On Passengers Pushing Train: 'Fire Incident Being Used Irresponsibly'

The Indian Railways is considered the backbone of the public transport system. It is the fourth-largest network in the world, and crores of people commute using it every day. While the network is trusted for its efficiency, a recent viral video cast doubt about the condition of trains in use. The video showed a group of passengers pushing a halted train allegedly to restart it. The video led to uproar on social media with many people criticizing Indian Railways. Now, Indian Railways has clarified the situation, giving a true picture of what really happened.

What Actually Happened In The Viral Clip

The viral video showed several officials and passengers pushing the train that halted midway. In the video, Army Jawans, police, and even passengers were spotted helping the loco pilot start the train. The incident was reported from a route under the South-Central Railway. The clip was shared along with a text that read, "Jawans & passengers were trying to push a train as it stopped abruptly. In 70 years, have you ever seen such a government?"

Railway Ministry’s Clarification

The Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Railways, in a tweet, clarified that the whole situation was caused by a fire incident on the train. He revealed that an engine was sent to detach other coaches to stop the further spread of the fire. However, army personnel and other officials jumped in to detach it themselves instead of waiting for the engine to come.

"This relates to Train No. 12703 (HWH-SC) fire incident on 7th July 2023. The news of a fire incident is being used in a sensational & irresponsible manner. Here are the facts,” the tweet read.

“After the fire incident, prompt response was given & an engine was on its way to help to detach the coaches to stop further spread of fire, but instead of just waiting for the engine to come, our alert Railway & Local police personnel took immediate action,” the response added.

Railways revealed that the quick action by the personnel and local police helped death the rear coaches and avoid the spread of fire.

“Our gratitude to the alert police personnel for responding promptly,” the Railways’ spokesperson added.