A novel, laser-like gadget to be used to target and destroy mosquitoes in flight, invented by an Indian inventor, has gone viral on social media. The clever invention is winning universal acclaim for its creativity and potential, as well as serious interest and lighter-than-air speculations, including one satirical proposal of its application in space exploration.

Mosquitoes have been a nuisance to human societies for centuries, serving as vectors for many diseases and deaths. Although traditional solutions such as sprays, coils, and electronic machines provide temporary relief, their efficiency usually declines with time. The viral clip features a homemade gadget that looks similar to advanced missile defense systems.

How The Device Works

The device is shown in the video releasing a brief, blue, laser-like beam that quickly kills flying mosquitoes. The beam flashes for a moment, zeros in on its flying target, and disappears as soon as the mosquito is killed. A caption for the video jokingly implied, "He made an S-400 style anti-mosquito system at home," further stating that "ISRO has offered him a job immediately."

The clip, widely posted on Instagram from the page @tatvavaani, contained a satirical remark as well, allegedly made by the head of ISRO, saying, "If he can shoot down mosquitoes in flight, he can definitely take on satellites too." Although these accusations are obviously tongue-in-cheek and unsubstantiated, the widespread press suggests the way creative thinking can inspire public imagination and even bring comedic attention to reputable organizations such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Viral Sensation And Public Reaction

Within the span of a few days, the video had gained more than 1.9 million views, generating a whirlwind of positive comments from social media participants. People have praised the innovation and shown strong interest in obtaining similar devices for their households. Comments varied from utilitarian questions such as, "How much does it cost for one shot to kill mosquitoes?" to more fanciful proposals, with one of them suggesting the technology would be useful for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in light of fears of nations creating mosquito-sized drones.

While the exact claim of an ISRO job offer is unfounded, it is consistent with ISRO's established support of private innovation and unconventional ideas in the nation. Whether this laser mosquito killer will ever be used in space is uncertain, but its viral popularity has definitely generated significant discussion and respect for the ingenuity of the inventor.