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‘It almost ripped my face’: Octopus latches onto fisherman in shocking video

A video of a fisherman locked in a frantic tussle with an octopus that had wrapped itself around his face has taken over social media, leaving viewers somewhere between horrified and howling with laughter at the bizarre scene.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 04:43 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
‘It almost ripped my face’: Octopus latches onto fisherman in shocking video

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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