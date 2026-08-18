/‘It almost ripped my face’: Octopus latches onto fisherman in shocking video

A video of a fisherman locked in a frantic tussle with an octopus that had wrapped itself around his face has taken over social media, leaving viewers somewhere between horrified and howling with laughter at the bizarre scene.
The moment was caught on camera off the coast of Palawan in the Philippines, where fisherman Jesser Cervantes was out on a small wooden dinghy when his catch turned into something he clearly hadn't bargained for.
The second he pulled the octopus out of the water, it shot straight for his face, tentacles wrapping around his head and its suckers clamping down hard over his mouth.
In the footage, Cervantes can be seen trying everything to get the creature off him, pulling at it with both hands while letting out audible sighs of frustration.
But the octopus wasn't budging. At one point it's stuck so firmly over his mouth that he can barely speak.
Octopus refuses to let go of fisherman face pic.twitter.com/sTEBbz2aXz— Heidi (@Heidi3614645017) August 17, 2026
With his bare hands getting him nowhere, Cervantes had to improvise a way out:
He picked up a bamboo stem lying nearby on the boat
He began striking the octopus with it, trying to force it to loosen its grip
It took him close to thirty seconds of hitting and pulling before the octopus finally came free
Once free, he tossed the octopus back into the sea
Talking about what happened, Cervantes said this sort of thing isn't as rare as people might think, and that octopuses tend to react this way when they're suddenly pulled out of the water. "The octopus I caught was very hard to handle," he said. "It almost ripped my face," he added.
This doesn't appear to be a one-off for him either. Other clips of Cervantes have surfaced online showing him tangled up with octopuses on separate occasions, in some of them he's seen completely covered in black ink, suggesting run-ins like this are becoming something of a pattern for him.
Octopuses rely on their sucker-covered arms both to grab hold of prey and to defend themselves the moment they feel cornered or threatened.
When yanked suddenly out of water, an octopus will often grip onto whatever's closest to it, in this case, a fisherman's face, using its natural strength to try and hold on, which is exactly why prying one off isn't as simple as it sounds.
Unsurprisingly, the clip has racked up a flood of reactions online, with people online split between cringing at the sight of it and finding the entire ordeal a little too funny to look away from.
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