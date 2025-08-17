'Jail Bhej Do, Lekin Beti Ko Musalman…': Bihar Mother’s Cry In Viral Video Sparks online Outrage

A viral video circulating on Instagram has drawn widespread attention to the safety of girls and the need for stricter protective measures.

In the video, a distressed mother was heard saying, “Jail bhej do, lekin apni beti ko Musalman ke saath kabhi nahi jaane dungi,” expressing her fear that her daughter was being misled. The video is claimed to be of Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

The family in the video appears deeply troubled, struggling to protect their daughter from someone they believed was attempting to exploit her. The incident has raised concerns about child safety and emphasized the responsibility of society to protect young girls, regardless of religion or community.

Exploitation or misleading a minor is a serious crime under Indian law. Social media users have highlighted the importance of parental awareness, community vigilance, and strict enforcement of existing laws to prevent such incidents.

The involvement of Police officials trying to control the situation could already be seen in the video.

While details about the alleged individual involved have not been disclosed yet, the video has sparked several discussions online and in local communities about the importance of protecting minors and promoting awareness.

Users on social media are suggesting to maintain open, supportive communication with their children to safeguard their well-being.