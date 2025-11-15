'Useless, Dystopian': Jaipur Outdoor Air Purifier Video Goes Viral, Triggers Meme Fest Over Pollution Fix

A viral video on X this week about Jaipur installing its first set of large, outdoor air purifiers at busy traffic junctions has triggered a meme fest and kicked off a debate. The move was reportedly initiated to battle rising air pollution as the city's Air Quality Index hovered in the 177 to 190 range, from 'Moderate' to 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups'.

While the city authorities have reportedly installed the tall, modular towers, including at prominent spots like Rambagh Circle and Ajmeri Gate, the authenticity and effectiveness of the installations have been highly questioned by the experts and the public.

Viral Video Fuels Scepticism Over 'Quick Fix'

The video, showing purifiers placed in high-traffic zones, quickly drew attention; however, many experts also pointed out the limited real-world impact of such localized air filtration in an open environment.

Limited Impact: Critics argue that outdoor purifiers are of limited effectiveness unless systemic sources of pollution are removed at the source, like vehicle emissions, industrial waste, and dust.

National Context: The discussion came amid growing nationwide concerns over pollution, with Delhi's AQI deteriorating considerably to the 'Very Poor' category at 376 today, once more underlining the trials Northern Indian cities face every winter.

This is like aiming fire extinguisher at the Sun

Social Media Erupts: Jokes And Calls To 'Plant Trees'

The reaction of the internet was swift, with the unusual civic move turning into a viral sensation filled with humour and sharp criticism.

Dystopian Reactions: Many described the measure as "so dystopian" and wondered whether the priority was to place machines before natural solutions.

Meme Fest: Jokes circulated about placing a "RO in the ocean to manage water pollution" or needing "air purifiers to keep air purifiers clean."

Call for Trees: The overriding feeling was that the government should be spending the money on more sustainable, natural solutions. As one comment put it: "This is a useless idea. it would be better to plant as many trees as possible which will work as natural purifiers.”

The online skepticism underlines a growing debate about whether technological "quick fixes" can replace long-term environmental interventions such as expanding green cover and enforcing stricter anti-pollution measures.

