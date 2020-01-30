Japanese billionaire no longer looking for a girlfriend to travel to the moon and his reason is legit!

New Delhi: A few days back, the internet was baffled with the news of a Japanese billionaire looking for a girlfriend to travel to the moon. And now when his dream was actually nearing a reality, he decided to drop the plan. Yusaku Maezawa, an e-commerce billionaire was all set to find a partner through the reality television show and head to the moon.

But now, he has decided to not go ahead with the plan. He has cited 'personal reasons' to quit the plan but do you know as many as 27,722 women applied for the show. Yes! Imagine the huge number of girls interested in reaching out to the moon with this billionaire.

However, it's no longer happening.

Yusaku tweeted: Due to personal reasons, I have informed AbemaTV yesterday with my decision to no longer participate in the matchmaking documentary, hence requested for the cancellation of the show.

Despite my genuine and honest determination toward the show, there was a part of me that still had mixed feelings about my participation.

To think that 27,722 women, with earnest intentions and courage, had used their precious time to apply makes me feel extremely remorseful to conclude and inform everyone with this selfish decision of mine.

He had paid a huge amount to book a private SpaceX flight to the Moon.

Yusaku founded Japan's one of the biggest e-commerce company Zozotown way back in 1998.