Tokyo Olympics

'Japanese only': Tokyo hotel puts up 'racist' signs amid Olympics 2020, apologises after criticism

A hotel in Tokyo has been news for putting up 'racist' notices near elevators with "Japanese only" and "foreigners only" signs. 

&#039;Japanese only&#039;: Tokyo hotel puts up &#039;racist&#039; signs amid Olympics 2020, apologises after criticism

New Delhi: Just ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, a hotel in tokyo has been making news for all the wrong reasons. In what has termed as insensitive and racist, a hotel in central Tokyo posted notices near the elevators with "Japanese only" and "foreigners only" signs, as per a report by local media Japan Today.

Soon after the signs went viral on the internet, the hotal came under a barrage of criticism for discriminating against foreigners. The owners of the hotel were forced to issue an apology for the signs, which have since been removed.

An official of the hotel in question, Akasaka Excel Hotel Tokyu, apologised for the incient. "We apologize for having caused misunderstanding," adding, "... had no intention to discriminate against foreigners". 

The move was apparently made to to step up anti-coronavirus measures ahead of the Olympics, but after the hotel was criticised for the 'inappropriate' sign it was removed, hotel officials said Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tokyo is gearing up for a major influx of tourists related to Olympic 2020 including thousands of athletes, officials, coaches, management staff. 

 

