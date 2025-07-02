A clip of Princess Kako of Akishino, a high-ranking member of Japan's Imperial Family, has surfaced on the internet, gaining popularity amongst users of social media across the globe. The princess, famous for leading a very simple life, is seen dozing off in an economy class seat on a domestic flight as she traveled recently to Brazil, resting her head against the window. The video emphasised the absence of pomp and ceremony in the princess's journey, with her seemingly traveling like any regular passenger, without anything but a small entourage.

Following a report in the South China Morning Post, Princess Kako visited eight Brazilian cities for 11 days in June on a tour that was organized at the invitation of the Brazilian government. Through this long visit, she took advantage of a domestic flight where she was seen resting in an economy-class seat.

It has been on viral for #Japan’s Princess Kako of Akishino who made her official visit to #Brazil. The Princess was seen travelling in a commercial flight from São Paulo to Campo Grande. She was among her followers and other passengers in the flight.… pic.twitter.com/jHyryqbUm8 — Royal World Thailand (@rwthofficial) June 18, 2025

Simplicity And Royal Duty

The video highlighted the modest nature of Princess Kako, who is presented with the ordinary life of the Imperial Family despite its royalty. The princess, who is 30 years old, is Emperor Naruhito's niece and plays a very important role in Japan's imperial family. Her brother, Prince Hisahito, who is younger than her, has a position waiting for him on the Chrysanthemum Throne since women are yet to be accepted in imperial succession in Japan.

Japanese media said that Princess Kako seemed tired in the video, dozing off minutes after sitting down. This follows a day where she visited four places in one day. Her down-to-earth behavior has drawn much admiration and sympathy from the public.

This heightened public role comes after a major milestone in 2021 when Princess Kako's older sister, Princess Mako, gave up her imperial title and departed from the Imperial Family to wed her university beau, relocating to New York. Ever since, Princess Kako has become more of a public figure, often representing the Imperial Family on foreign delegations.