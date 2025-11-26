Commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan has expressed shock after coming to know about Kailasa Temple at Ellora, an 8th-century monolithic rock-cut structure in India. In his podcast, he has accorded ample time for the said temple and declared that it is one of the "most confusing" and unbelievable structures he has ever confronted.

Rogan, having spent the previous night viewing a documentary about the site, continually asked how ancient builders could have achieved such architectural perfection with the tools then at their disposal.

Monolithic Construction Leaves Rogan Speechless

But what really impressed Joe Rogan was how it was built: not from separate blocks of stone, the temple was carefully carved out of one huge piece of mountain rock.

Top-Down Carving: "The whole temple was completely carved out of a mountain. It wasn't built," Rogan said to his guest. "They took out the mountain and created this insane, very symmetrical, incredibly intricate temple."

Scale of Effort: Rogan referred to the structure as "bananas," estimating that "hundreds of millions of tons of rocks have been removed."

Precision: He noted the symmetry and intricate detail of the temple, even going so far as to compare its precision to ancient Egyptian structures but adding that the Kailasa Temple might be "almost more impressive" because it is a continuous piece of stone.

Joe Rogan has his mind blown - learning about the Kailasa temple. pic.twitter.com/M2sac8vKOu — Hardik Rajgor (@Hardism) November 25, 2025

The 'Impossible' 8th-Century Perfection

During the discussion, Rogan honed in on how incredible it was that such a perfect structure could be built with 8th-century technology.

Age and Origin: This temple in Ellora, Maharashtra, was commissioned by the Rashtrakuta king Krishna I, who ruled from 756 to 773 AD. Rogan wondered, "Whoever made it, how? I wish they wrote books."

Zero Margin for Error: The temple was carved top-down, and that meant the creators had zero room for error whatsoever-a fact that really impressed the host. "If one person messes this up, this whole project is ruined because you're not building it. You're carving it out of the mountain. You can't recarve. And they did it perfectly," he stressed.

Kailasa Temple: Facts On The Monolith

The Kailasa Temple (Kailasanatha) is known as the biggest monolithic rock-cut temple in the world, and it is also a protected UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Kailasa Temple symbolises Mount Kailash. Its extraordinary architecture is defined by the fact that it was carved top-down from a single basalt rock.

This monolithic construction required the removal of an estimated 400,000 tons of rock. In terms of scale, the structure is approximately 276 ft long, 154 ft wide, and 107 ft tall.

Furthermore, its mythology is brought to life through intricate carvings that detail stories from the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Approx. 276 ft long, 154 ft wide, 107 ft tall Mythology: Elaborate carvings narrating episodes of Ramayana and Mahabharata. Rock Removed (Estimated) 400,000 tons He concluded the segment by admitting that he was "barely grasping" the sheer architectural feat: "Look at these pillars. It's all carved out of the mountain. It's so special."



