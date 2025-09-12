Karnataka: Wife Kills Husband, Fakes Tiger Attack To Claim Rs 15 Lakh Compensation

In a shocking incident in Karnataka’s Mysuru district, a woman killed her husband and tried to pass it off as a tiger attack to claim government compensation.

The incident took place in Chikkahejjur village of Hunsur taluk. The accused has been identified as Sallapuri, while the deceased is 45-year-old Venkataswamy. Both worked as labourers in areca nut fields.

According to police, Sallapuri poisoned her husband and later reported that he had gone missing. She claimed that a tiger had killed him and dragged the body away. Acting on her complaint, the police and forest department launched a search operation but heavy rains made it difficult to trace tiger tracks in the area.

Body Hidden in Cow Dung Pile

During the search, officials grew suspicious and expanded their probe to the couple’s house. Shockingly, they found Venkataswamy’s body hidden in a pile of cow dung behind the house.

After being interrogated, Sallapuri confessed the crime. She admitted that she had poisoned her husband’s food and later hid his body. Police said that her motive was to claim the compensation amount provided by the government for deaths caused by wild animal attacks.

Poisoned him to Claim Rs 15 Lakh

Investigators revealed that the woman had overheard conversations stating that the family of a tiger attack victim could receive up to Rs 15 lakh in compensation. Using this information, she planned and carried out the murder.

Police said Sallapuri even accompanied search teams into the forest, pretending to help trace her husband. When no evidence of a tiger attack was found, suspicions deepened, ultimately leading to the discovery of the truth.

The incident has shocked the local community, which was already fearful after reports of a tiger sighting in the region. Authorities said the claim of a tiger attack was fabricated and that no such attack had taken place.

The case is registered at Hunasuru Rural Police Station and police have taken Sallapuri into custody and further investigations are underway.

(With Inputs of IANS).