/Viral protest: Man in dog costume marches into MP Collectorate over Rs 40 lakh stray dog scam | VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh dog sterilisation scam: The protester in the dog mask and costume approached the officials' desks at the Khandwa Collectorate office on Tuesday, turning a simple public hearing session into a viral demonstration. Deepak "Mullu" Rathore, the Leader of the Opposition in the Khandwa Municipal Corporation, planned the demonstration to highlight the issues of municipal corruption and the increasing problem of stray dogs in the city.
The opposition leader accused the officials of Khandwa Municipal Corporation of stealing Rs 40 lakh meant for the sterilisation of canines.
Man Wearing Dog Costume Reaches Khandwa Collectorate to Protest Stray Dog Menace in Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/P5tNXJrFjl— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 19, 2026
He alleged that despite the large sums shown in the official bills, that money was spent on sterilizing and neutering of canines, nothing of such procedures took place:
It has been established that the government accepted the complaint in writing during the hearing.
According to Badole, the district officers approached the municipal commissioner for verifying the financial documents and confirming that the medical procedure was performed.
"Any action required under the rules shall be taken if the financial malpractices are confirmed," said Badole after the event.
The district authorities expect an audit report in the coming weeks.
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