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Viral protest: Man in dog costume marches into MP Collectorate over Rs 40 lakh stray dog scam | VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh dog sterilisation scam: A protestor wearing a full dog costume marched into the Khandwa Collectorate during a public hearing on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 02:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
Viral protest: Man in dog costume marches into MP Collectorate over Rs 40 lakh stray dog scam | VIDEO
Image Credit: Man in dog costume marches into MP Collectorate.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Viral protest: Man in dog costume marches into MP Collectorate over Rs 40 lakh stray dog scam | VIDEO
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