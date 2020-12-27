Do you know what executioners say in criminals' ear while executing? Check here

New Delhi: Have you ever wondered what an executioner says in the ears of the criminals while executing them? This question must have come to your mind at least once in your life.

In India, there is a provision of 'Sentence to Death' for various crimes after a person has been proven guilty. The criminals guilty of rape and sedition have been the talk of the town after being executed in the past few years.

During the execution, before the executioner pulls the lever attached to the platform, he asks for forgiveness from the criminal (मुझे माफ कर दो).

Following this, if the criminal is a Hindu, the executioner says 'Ram-Ram' and if the person who is to be executed is a Muslim, the executioner says 'Salam' in their ear.

The executioner further says, "What can we do, my hands are tied with duties."

This is to be noted that whenever someone is hanged in India, a certain set of rules has to be followed. The hanging rope, the time of the execution, the process, everything has to be decided prior to the execution.

During the execution, the presence of a Jail Superintendent, an Executive Magistrate, an executioner and a doctor is mandatory.

