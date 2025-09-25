Kolkata Floods: Meet The Snake Who Found Its Favourite Fish In Water-Logged 'City Of Joy' | VIRAL VIDEO

In the midst of intense waterlogging and pandemonium at various parts of Kolkata, a strange clip of a snake swimming in a residential area flooded by water with a fish tightly caught in its mouth grabbed the attention of the internet community, eliciting an avalanche of smart, culture-related one-liners.

The video, which depicts the havoc wrought by heavy pre-Durga Puja rains, soon became a representation of Kolkata's special fondness for fish, or machh.

The Viral 'Just Kolkata Things' Clip

The video, posted by Instagrammer Atreyee Mitra, was captioned, "Kolkata and its little perks, right before Durga Pujo." It was allegedly recorded from within a house and captures a snake gliding through the dirty floodwater with ease while carrying its fresh catch.

Audiences immediately recognised the reptile as a Checkered Keelback, more commonly referred to locally as Jol Dhora—a harmless water snake frequently found in the area that feeds on fish and frogs. The moment instantly became an instant viral, comedic source as a result of seeing it.

Social Media Dethrones the 'Bengali' Snake

The bizarre sight, which had taken place just a week ahead of Kolkata's largest festival, Durga Puja, was commonly explained in the context of Bengali culture, with fish (machh) forming a part of everyday cuisine as well as a cultural symbol. Jokes flowed freely on social media, virtually "crowning" the snake a quintessential Kolkata dweller:

Cultural Joke : "Bro demonstrated that he is Bengali."

: "Bro demonstrated that he is Bengali." The Foodie Snake : "Kolkata may saap too wants to have mach bhaat (In Kolkata, snakes too want to consume rice and fish)."

: "Kolkata may saap too wants to have mach bhaat (In Kolkata, snakes too want to consume rice and fish)." Witty Comment : "Bhai today full party karega (He will party today)."

: "Bhai today full party karega (He will party today)." Straightforward Observation: "Kolkata moment."

City Struggles to Cope with Pre-Puja Flood

While the snake video gave us a moment of black humour, it highlighted the serious effect of the heavy rains that have paralyzed the city. Kolkata has experienced large-scale urban flooding, causing life to go out of gear and seriously hampering preparations for the forthcoming Durga Puja festival.

Some of the other viral videos depicting the mayhem have been:

A high-end Rolls-Royce Ghost left stranded in the middle of a flooded road.

Office employees trudging through water up to their knees to go to work.

Residential areas and commercial zones are still facing the problem of flooding, with the inundation claiming the lives of a few people in connected events. Authorities are under pressure to bring normalcy as the massive festival events are nearing.

