'Saasu Saura Taught Me': Watch Viral Video Of Korean Woman Speaking Fluent Punjabi To CM Bhagwant Mann

One of the most heartwarming moments on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's official visit to South Korea was when he was greeted by a Korean woman in flawless Punjabi. A video of the interaction shared by CM Mann himself has rapidly gone viral, collecting nearly a million views on Instagram.

A Punjabi Welcome in Korea

In the widely shared video, the woman identified herself as Simran Kaur, along with her Korean name, and greeted the Chief Minister with folded hands. She mentioned that after marriage, she became a part of a Punjabi family and was thus a "Korean Punjabi." Her husband added that the couple has been married for two decades.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

CM's Delight: CM Mann and his associates were overtly thrilled, praising her fluency and referring to her Punjabi as "pure."

The Learning Secret: An inquisitive CM Mann asked how she managed to learn the language so well. The reply left him highly amused: “My Saasu Saura (mother-in-law and father-in-law) have taught me the language.” CM Mann burst into laughter at the traditional answer.

CM Mann Shares Heartfelt Message

The Chief Minister later shared the video on his official Instagram account, emphasizing the importance of their mother tongue.

“Our mother tongue, Punjabi, is not just a language for us…. It is our identity. During my visit to South Korea, I got the opportunity to meet a couple and hearing their daughter, who was born in Korea, speaking Punjabi made me extremely happy,” wrote Mann.

CM Mann's South Korea Investment Drive

The viral encounter took place during CM Mann's two-day visit to South Korea, which is aimed at enticing foreign investment to Punjab ahead of the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit 2026, scheduled from March 13 to 15. He was accompanied by the Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora and senior officials.

Key Sectors: Accordingly, the CM is actively seeking investments in high-growth areas, including food processing, agri-tech, renewable energy, defence, aerospace, and urban infrastructure.

Corporate Meetings: Mann held a roundtable on the ease of doing business and met with major Korean firms such as Daewoo E&C, GS Engineering & Construction, and Nongshim.

Tech Inspiration: He visited the Pangyo Techno Valley, Korea's Silicon Valley, and mentioned that the hub—a home to 1,178 companies—welcomes people to present investment ideas which would help in Punjab's development.

ALSO READ | Year Ender 2025: What Is Pookie? Meanings Of 'Nonce' And 'Incel' Explained As Top Searched Slang Of 2025