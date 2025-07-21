Advertisement
LABUBU DOLLS

'Labubhook Laggi Hai?': Amul Joins The Labubu Doll Mania

The post was aptly captioned: “#Amul Topical: Labubu dolls are all the craze.”

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2025, 01:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Labubhook Laggi Hai?': Amul Joins The Labubu Doll Mania Image Credit: instagram

Amul has an uncanny ability to grab attention with its witty takes on whatever’s trending. Yes, we’re talking about their iconic and ever-creative topicals. From viral pop culture buzz to major global events, these butter-infused ads consistently capture both headlines and hearts. It’s no surprise fans eagerly await each new drop.

The latest obsession Amul has tapped into? Labubu dolls. These quirky, oddball collectibles are taking over social media—and shelves. You’ve likely spotted Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Rihanna, or even Simone Biles posing with one.

Staying true to its playful style, Amul has joined the craze with a topical that nails both the trend and the pun. The visual features the beloved Amul girl sitting cross-legged, holding a buttered slice of bread. Beside her, a Labubu doll perches on a stool, while a butter block and knife rest on a nearby table.

But the real show-stealer? The clever caption: “Labubhook laggi hai?” up top, and “Eat doll-ops” at the bottom—pure Amul magic.

