Left Home To Marry Boyfriend, Returns As Bride Of Man She Met On Train: Indore Love Story Goes Viral

In a bizarre incident in Indore that seemed straight out of a film script, a 22-year-old BBA student who went missing from her house on August 23, returned home seven days later with a surprising story — she had married a man she met on a train journey.

As per the media reports, the student, identified as Shraddha Tiwari, told police that she had initially left home to marry her boyfriend, Sarthak. But, when she reached the railway station, Sarthak refused to marry her and informed her on the phone. Feeling heartbroken, Shraddha boarded a train and reached Ratlam.

According to a report of NEWS 18, at Ratlam railway station, Shraddha met a man named Karandeep, an electrician at a college in Indore. Seeing her alone, Karandeep advised her to return home and inform her parents. But Shraddha refused, saying “I left home to get married. If I go back unmarried, I cannot live”. Karandeep tried his best to convince sharaddha to make her return to home but after repeated refusals Karandeep proposed to her and she accepted.

They then travelled together to Maheshwar-Mandleshwar, where they tied the knot. From there, they went to Mandsaur and later visited the Sanwariya Seth temple. Afterward, Shraddha walked into the Indore police station and declared her marriage.

However, Police officials expressed doubts over her unprecedented decision and asked Shraddha to give a marriage certificate.

They also suspected that Shraddha may have known Karandeep earlier. “While the story sounds dramatic, she is not a minor and can legally marry anyone she chooses,” MIG police station in charge CB Singh said, as quoted by NEWS 18.

Shraddha's father, Anil Tiwari, has refused to accept the marriage. He said his daughter had contacted him, and he had even sent her money to return home, but she chose to remain with Karandeep instead.

Indore’s Additional DCP, Rajesh Dandotia has confirmed that both Shraddha and Karandeep are being questioned.