/Let sleeping bears lie: Man fined Rs 4 lakh for honking at sleeping polar bear

A person in Norway's remote Svalbard archipelago has been slapped with a hefty fine of 50,000 Norwegian kroner roughly Rs 4.4 lakh for sounding a ship's foghorn to wake up a polar bear that was peacefully sleeping on the shore.
The bizarre incident has left authorities in the Arctic territory unimpressed, and they wasted no time in taking action against the culprit.
The incident took place earlier this month when a vessel was sailing through a fjord in northeastern Svalbard, an area located around 1,000 km from the North Pole.
According to the Governor of Svalbard, passengers aboard the ship spotted a polar bear resting on land. Instead of quietly observing the animal from a distance, one person on board decided to blast the ship's horn reportedly just to see the bear wake up and move.
The blaring sound startled the bear awake, forcing it to get up and relocate to another spot. What gave the person away wasn't the bear, but fellow passengers on the same ship, who reported the incident to the Governor's office themselves.
Under Svalbard's strict wildlife protection rules, it is forbidden to "needlessly disturb, attract or pursue a polar bear."
The species was declared protected in the territory way back in 1972, and authorities treat any violation seriously, especially since investigators concluded the horn blast in this case was deliberate, not accidental.
Rules around polar bears in Svalbard have only gotten tighter recently. Since January 2025, visitors are required to stay at least 300 metres away from a polar bear at all times — a distance that increases to 500 metres between March and June, when the animals are considered most vulnerable to disturbance.
This isn't the first time tourists in Svalbard have landed in trouble for getting too close to wildlife. In 2024, a tourist was fined for approaching a resting walrus, while two guides from a French shipping company were separately fined for disturbing a polar bear and her cub that were feeding on a whale carcass.
Svalbard, home to around 300 polar bears year-round, has seen a sharp rise in adventure tourism in recent years, prompting authorities to tighten regulations further to protect the region's fragile wildlife from the growing footfall of visitors.
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