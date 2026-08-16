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Let sleeping bears lie: Man fined Rs 4 lakh for honking at sleeping polar bear

The bizarre incident has left authorities in the Arctic territory unimpressed, and they wasted no time in taking action against the culprit.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 01:34 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 01:34 PM IST
Let sleeping bears lie: Man fined Rs 4 lakh for honking at sleeping polar bear

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Let sleeping bears lie: Man fined Rs 4 lakh for honking at sleeping polar bear
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