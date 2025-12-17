Messi Performs Aarti At Vantara: Argentina Legend Joins Anant Ambani For Spiritual Farewell To 2025 India Tour

In an unusual coming together of being a global sports icon and an Indian tradition, football stalwart Lionel Messi took part in the Hindu ceremonies and performed the Maha Aarti ceremony at Vantara, the world-class wildlife rescue and conservation centre located in the state of Gujarat's city of Jamnagar. Organised by Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, it was the spiritual ending note for the soccer star's high-profile tour across many other cities in the country.

Pictures shared by ANI showed the FIFA World Cup winner Messi barefoot in the temple complex, where he sat with the members of the Ambani family holding a thali during the aarti. Wearing traditional attire, the Argentina star and his teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul were captured taking photos against the marigold decorations and bells of the temple.

A Spiritual Tie: Nariyal Utsarg & Matka Phod

According to Vantara officials, Messi was indeed involved in several ceremonial traditions of Sanatana Dharma, representing goodwill and a fortunate start.

Traditional Rituals: The football icon participated in the activities of Nariyal Utsav and Matka Phod, Ambe Mata Puja, Ganesh Puja, and Shiv Abhishek.

Prayers for Peace: The prayer session culminated with calls for the world to be at peace. Vantara said Messi’s presence embodied the ‘shared values’ of his worldwide legacy of social welfare and the ‘shared values’ of the center’s mission of compassion.

Alignment of Purpose: Apparently, Messi, who is the head of the Leo Messi Foundation, was grateful for Vantara’s science-based approach to caring for animals, which he aligned with his purpose of serving society.

Global football icon Lionel Messi made a special visit to Vantara. At the centre, initiatives traditionally begin with seeking blessings in accordance with Sanatana Dharma. Messi’s visit reflected this cultural ethos as he participated in traditional Hindu rituals, observed… pic.twitter.com/0JNiAbtlGW — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2025

Our Elephant: Exploring Vantara's Conservation

Apart from the spiritual rituals, the 'Flecha' went deep into the 3,000-acre wildlife sanctuary.

Wildlife Interaction: Messi was able to interact with caregivers and professional conservation experts, observing the restoration process for rescued elephants as well as other animals.

Global Legacy: A release from the centre stated that Messi was impressed with the vision of “science-backed compassionate care,” which was one of the key pillars of the initiative led by the Ambani family.

From Chaos To Calm: The India Tour Wrap-up

The Jamnagar trip was a culmination of a long schedule in Indian soil for a teeming population of fans, with some of his interactions with them taking place with efficiency.

Hyderabad, Mumbai & Delhi: The next stops were much more organised, with thousands of fans thronging to have a glimpse of the Argentine master.

Jamnagar: This concluded on a peaceful note at Vantara, focusing on the integration of cultural interactions and environmental activism.

