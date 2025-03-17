Little Himachal Boy Sings ZAYN’s 'Tu Hai Kahan,' But His Friend Steals The Show—Watch Viral Video

A heartwarming video of a Himachali boy singing ZAYN’s Tu Hai Kahan has taken the internet by storm, but it’s his adorable friend’s antics that have won hearts!

A Viral Video That’s Winning the Internet

A little boy from Himachal Pradesh recently became an internet sensation after a video of him singing ZAYN’s Tu Hai Kahan went viral. But the real star? His enthusiastic little friend, who effortlessly stole the show!

The now-viral clip, shared by Jai Prakash Negi on Instagram, has already amassed over two million views. Set against the breathtaking Himachal landscape, the video captures a young boy in an orange hoodie passionately singing the song while his friend, dressed in an oversized red woollen jacket, makes the moment even more delightful.

The Ultimate Hype Man

What makes this video so special is the boy’s friend, who constantly steals glances at the camera, mimics gestures, and takes his hype-man role very seriously. His adorable expressions and quirky moves have left social media users in splits.

The caption of the video introduces the little stars as Rihaan Charas and Vaibhav Yongma, whose infectious energy has won the hearts of netizens. Watch the video here:

Social Media Reactions

The internet can’t get enough of this duo! One user commented, “The kid in the red jacket is the real MVP.” Another wrote, “Teeth - 28/32, talent - 100/100!” The video has been showered with love, with many calling it “pure wholesomeness” and “the best thing on the internet today.”

About Tu Hai Kahan

Tu Hai Kahan is a soulful track by Pakistani artists Ahad Khan, Usama Ali, and Raffey Anwar (AUR), featuring British-Pakistani singer ZAYN. Watch the original song here:

The song has captivated millions, and now, thanks to this adorable Himachali duo, it has another viral moment.