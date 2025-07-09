Live TV Twist: Food Delivery Guy Strolls Onto Kuwait News Set, Goes Viral | WATCH

A strange and unexpected moment occurred during a live news broadcast on Kuwait Television's "Ishraqah" program. A food delivery worker casually walked onto the set, clearly surprising the anchors. This unscripted interruption quickly went viral, leaving viewers and online users amused and questioning security measures.

The incident, described as a "strange scene" in a widely shared caption, shows the delivery person walking across the studio floor with a delivery bag. He briefly looks around, likely realizing his mistake, before calmly leaving the camera view.

The anchors, though briefly puzzled, kept their cool during the short interruption. The clip quickly spread across social media, drawing many reactions from users who found humour in the delivery worker’s nonchalance, completely unaware that a live news broadcast was happening.

"He came to deliver food, accidentally delivered a nationwide unscripted smile," commented one user, @sanalinstathreads, reflecting the lighthearted feelings many shared. Another user, @tayyeeb_gonna_rise, joked, "Delivery till your table, sir," pointing to the unexpected personal delivery.

While most users praised the anchors' professionalism and enjoyed the incident, some expressed concerns about how the delivery worker got such easy access to the live television studio. "Someone was too lazy to meet him at the studio entrance," @darialbader commented, suggesting security flaws.

The viral video has sparked a range of reactions, from amusement over the unusual event to concerns about security behind the scenes at broadcasting facilities.