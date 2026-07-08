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Indore train samosa halt: Railways probe viral video of driver stopping train for snacks

Western Railway has launched an official probe after a viral video surfaced showing a loco pilot allegedly halting the Indore-Mhow DEMU train to buy samosas.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 11:58 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
Indore train samosa halt: Railways probe viral video of driver stopping train for snacks
Image Credit: Railways probe viral video of driver stopping train for snacks.

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