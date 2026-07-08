/Indore train samosa halt: Railways probe viral video of driver stopping train for snacks

It was a craving for monsoon samosas that made the Western Railway launch an inquiry following a viral video where a loco pilot stopped a passenger train midway to purchase some hot samosas from a roadside vendor. The incident pertains to the Indore-Mhow DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) passenger train service. Time-bound inquiry had been ordered by the Ratlam Division of the Western Railway to investigate the claims of disruption to public safety and schedule on account of a snack run.
हजारों यात्रियों की जान जोखिम में डालकर लोको पायलट ने समोसे के लिए रोक दी ट्रेन।—(@Rudhrayadav001) July 8, 2026
मध्य प्रदेश के इंदौर–महू रूट पर चल रही डेमू ट्रेन के लोको पायलट गरमा-गरम समोसे लेने के लिए ट्रेन से नीचे उतर गए,
सोचिए, जिस ट्रेन में हजारों यात्रियों की सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी होती है, उसे छोड़कर… pic.twitter.com/Ib8gXEdFIr
The viral video footage was recorded by a local citizen in the Rangwasa Road area of Rau, which is near the city of Indore. In the clip, a man in railway employee uniform could be seen carrying a plastic bag filled with food items as he walked away from a sweet shop located right beside the railroad and entered the train's engine compartment.
This is not an isolated instance as claimed by the locals. Neighbors said that it was a common sight to see the Indore-Mhow DEMU pulling off an unnecessary halt at this particular location regularly.
According to the locals, the passengers often get stuck inside the coaches of such trains for up to 10 minutes while the train staff is busy collecting snacks from roadside stalls.
With the social media platform witnessing widespread criticism about the viral video, the railway authorities took steps to contain the crisis management situation. Running a multi-ton passenger train involves sticking to the time schedule of signaling systems. It is not safe to make any unauthorized roadside stops during the train journey.
Mukesh Kumar, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ratlam division of Western Railway, stated that the administration has received notice regarding the viral video.
"The video has come to our attention via social media and has been forwarded to senior officials of the concerned department for a thorough investigation," PRO Mukesh Kumar stated. "We are verifying the exact operational logs to determine why the train was stationary at that moment—whether it was halted due to an actual authorised railway signal, an operational requirement, or purely for personal reasons. If the staff is found guilty of unauthorized stops, strict disciplinary action and the designated financial penalties will be strictly imposed."
The inquiry committee is expected to cross-reference the video's timestamp against electronic track charts, signal logs, and internal cabin data recorders to establish the facts before handing down punishments.
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