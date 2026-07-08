/Indore train samosa halt: Railways probe viral video of driver stopping train for snacks

"The video has come to our attention via social media and has been forwarded to senior officials of the concerned department for a thorough investigation," PRO Mukesh Kumar stated. "We are verifying the exact operational logs to determine why the train was stationary at that moment—whether it was halted due to an actual authorised railway signal, an operational requirement, or purely for personal reasons. If the staff is found guilty of unauthorized stops, strict disciplinary action and the designated financial penalties will be strictly imposed."