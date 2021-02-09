हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
London

London's 'thinnest' Victorian-era house goes on sale; check price, details here

As per reports, the house was originally a Victorian hat shop with storage for merchandise and living quarters on its upper floors.

File Photo

London: The London's thinnest house, a 5 feet 6 inches property which is located between a doctor's surgery and a hairdressing salon, has gone on sale. The house can only be recognised by its colour, a streak of dark blue paint. It is reportedly currently on sale in the market for 1.1 million euros (over Rs 9.4 crore).

As per reports, the house was originally a Victorian hat shop with storage for merchandise and living quarters on its upper floors. It was mostly built in the late 19th or early 20th century.

"The house was worth its price tag because it's a unique part of London history," WION quoted David Myers, an assistant sales manager at Winkworth estate agents which is selling the property, as saying.

According to Myers, the house is for a young couple or an individual who sees the beauty for what it is and will snap it up.

"There are no houses in London that are 5ft 6in. There are houses in London that are five storeys but don't have such a unique space, such individuality," Myers stated.

The estate agent added, "From the owners that have owned it in the past, they've all put their own stamp on it."

"It's chic, it's beautiful, and that's why this house will sell," Myers said.

Due to its small size, the dimensions of the house differ throughout. The kitchen at the end of the lower ground floor is the house's narrowest spot and opens up into a dining area, which is nearly double the size.

The ground and the first floor of the house are similar. The first floor has a bedroom and also has a roof terrace. On the second floor, one can find the bathroom, whereas, on the third floor, there's a master bedroom.

Back in 2006, the house was reportedly sold for £488,500 (over 4.9 crores).

