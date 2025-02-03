Advertisement
BRIDE GROOM DANCE

'Look Chup Na Jao Ji...' Bride’s Enchanting Dance And Adorable Chemistry With Groom Wins Hearts, Watch Viral Video

A beautiful bride in traditional Rajasthani attire mesmerized her groom with a heartwarming dance on the song "Choudhary", leaving social media users enchanted.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2025, 04:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A viral video capturing the magical chemistry between a bride and groom is taking over social media
  • The bride, dressed in a stunning green Rajasthani outfit, put on a surprise dance performance for her groom
  • The way the bride gracefully invites her groom to dance, and how he slowly joins in, has melted hearts online
'Look Chup Na Jao Ji...' Bride’s Enchanting Dance And Adorable Chemistry With Groom Wins Hearts, Watch Viral Video Pic Credit: Instagram

A viral video capturing the magical chemistry between a bride and groom is taking over social media. The bride, dressed in a stunning green Rajasthani outfit, put on a surprise dance performance for her groom, and her graceful moves were enough to make him join in. Initially shy, the groom couldn’t resist the charm of his bride’s mesmerizing gestures and soon started grooving along with her.

Mame Khan’s Evergreen Song Sets the Mood

The performance was set to the soulful Rajasthani song "Choudhary", originally sung by the legendary Mame Khan. This Coke Studio hit, composed by Amit Trivedi and written by Shelly, continues to captivate audiences with its melodious blend of folk and contemporary beats.

Mame Khan’s voice in this classic song remains a favorite at weddings and celebrations. The tabla and other traditional instruments add to its charm, making it an irresistible track for special occasions.

A Celebration of Love and Tradition

The video has struck a chord with netizens, who are showering love on the couple’s adorable chemistry. The way the bride gracefully invites her groom to dance, and how he slowly joins in, has melted hearts online. The joyful energy of their dance has made this video a social media sensation, with users calling it "wholesome" and "a true celebration of love."

Fan3

Watch the Viral Video Here

Check out the adorable dance performance!

This beautiful moment proves that love, music, and a little bit of dance can make any occasion truly magical. What do you think of this lovely couple’s performance? Let us know in the comments!

