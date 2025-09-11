Love Knows No Height: Couple’s Extreme Height Gap Stuns Internet!

Couples often go viral online for unusual reasons whether it’s big age gaps, striking height differences, or unique lifestyles.

Recently, a Brazilian couple has grabbed attention: Elisane da Cruz Silva, who stands at 6 feet 9 inches, is about 1.5 feet taller than her husband, Francinaldo Da Silva Carvalho, who is 5 feet 4 inches.

Francinaldo shared in an interview that he fell for Elisane the moment he saw her, drawn to both her looks and personality. But their love story hasn’t been easy. The couple faced mockery and criticism from many around them.

Elisane admitted, “People used to laugh at me and call me strange. It made me sad and even depressed. But now I don’t care. When trolls make comments, I just ignore them."

Elisane lives with a rare condition called gigantism, which made her grow much taller than average. Her childhood came with many challenges, but meeting Francinaldo eight years ago changed everything. For them, the big height gap never stood in the way of love.

Elisane stands 6 feet 9 inches tall, while her husband is 5 feet 4 inches. When the two first got together, even their families struggled to accept the match. Francinaldo’s relatives thought the relationship was “odd” and doubted it would work.

But once they saw the love and happiness the couple shared, their views changed. After dating for two years, the two tied the knot and later welcomed a son, Angelo.

Motherhood, however, wasn’t easy for Elisane. She suffered the heartbreaking loss of twins during her first pregnancy, and doctors had warned her that a normal delivery might not be possible.

Thankfully, Angelo’s birth went smoothly, filling the couple’s lives with immense joy.

In an interview with the Daily Mail four years ago, Elisane shared that both her parents were of average height.

But because of her condition, she kept growing taller and eventually became the tallest student in her class.

She recalled, “As I got older, my height kept increasing, but I also went through severe bone pain.

The treatment was very costly.” Later, a TV show stepped in and covered her medical checkups, giving her the chance to follow her dream of becoming a model.

Now 29, Elisane is working toward her modelling career with full support from her husband, Francinaldo.

While some people online still leave rude comments about their height gap, many others cheer for them and admire their strong bond.