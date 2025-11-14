A common source of frustration for senior citizen rail passengers—being assigned middle or upper berths despite a dedicated quota—has been clarified by a travelling ticket examiner in a now-viral video. The clarification centres around a little-known rule regarding group bookings and the railway's automated system.

The 36-second video, shot reportedly on the Dibrugarh–Rajdhani Express, shows a TTE explaining to passengers why four senior citizens on the same ticket were not allotted lower berths.

The Two-Passenger Rule For Senior Quota

According to TTE, one can only successfully book a lower berth under the Senior Citizen Quota if passengers follow a strict rule regarding the number traveling on a single ticket.

Maximum Two Passengers: The explanation brings out that in the case of passengers wanting to avail the Senior Citizen Quota benefit for a lower berth, the booking should be made for a maximum number of two travelers on a single ticket.

System Overrides Quota: In case a senior citizen quota is availed for three/four passengers on a single ticket, the system will automatically eliminate the benefit of Senior Citizen Quota, and the reservation would be treated as a general quota booking.

Booking Strategy: The TTE suggested that if more than two senior citizens require lower berths, they should split their reservation into separate tickets (booking two passengers per ticket) in order to maximise their chances of getting the lower berths.

In other words, when the booking goes beyond two passengers, the computer allocates seats based on general availability, meaning passengers have to take whatever is available.

Reservation Logic - Confirmation By IRCTC

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, known as IRCTC, has confirmed this booking logic in response to a similar query from the user on X.

Quota Eligibility: The Lower Berth / Senior Citizen Quota is reserved for:

Males aged 60 years or older.

Women 45 years old or older.

Quota Condition: This concession is given only when the eligible senior citizen travels alone or along with one other senior citizen on the same ticket. If there are more than two passengers on the ticket, or if a senior citizen is traveling with someone who is not a senior citizen, the system books the ticket under the General Quota, and no guarantee of a lower berth is provided in such cases.

