A horrifying video showing rats moving on ingredient trays of a well-known Lucknow sweets shop, Ram Asrey, has caused widespread outrage across social media, with the video raising serious concerns regarding food hygiene and safety standards.

The video, initially taken by a vlogger and uploaded on the famous Instagram handle "Taste of Street," presents a chilling view of the backstage preparation of the ancient delicacy Makhan Malai. Several rodents are visibly running over uncovered plates of ingredients halfway through the viral clip. Even as the rats are present, employees are spotted trying to chase them away half-heartedly, then proceeding with the preparation process of the food.

The video ends with a shot of someone tasting the sweet, followed by an outside shot verifying the premises as Ram Asrey, a renowned sweet shop in Lucknow with origins going back to 1805.

Though Ram Asrey's Makhan Malai has been a well-known local hit for some time now, the unhygienic conditions revealed through the video have left everyone stunned. People on social media have condemned the practice, with their responses ranging from bleak humor, "My friend had this and he told me it tasted very good. Those were his last words," to utter shock, "I can't even watch this. Nowhere else in the world is it like this." A user has simply commented, "So unhygienic."

Up to Friday, August 1, 2025, neither Ram Asrey nor local authorities on food safety have released an official statement on the incident. The clip still keeps going around virally, tightening the noose on both the establishment and the regulatory authorities to act on the egregious lapses in hygiene.