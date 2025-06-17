A LinkedIn post by Gurugram dweller Vaibhav J, stating he requires "Rs 7.5 lakh/month just to breathe" in his Rs 3 crore apartment, has gone viral, starting fierce wars online over the real cost of high-end living in one of India's most expensive cities.

Vaibhav's expense breakup shows a Rs 5 lakh monthly outgo to maintain his luxury lifestyle in DLF Phase 5, such as a Rs 2.08 lakh EMI on his residence, Rs 60,000 car EMI, Rs 65,000 on his kids' IB school fees, Rs 30,000 on salary for staff, and Rs 12,000 for personal grooming to be "DLF Phase 5 ready."

Social commitments amount to Rs 20,000 on club nights and dinner parties, Rs 15,000 on gift-giving ("fake smiles tax"), and Rs 30,000 on yearly foreign travel, while maintenance alone of a home fountain costs Rs 12,000 per month. With income tax, he estimates a pre-tax income of ₹90 lakh a year is needed to "breathe" in this upscale area.

The post has sparked a frenzy of reactions on social media. Some users empathized, with one noting, "Surviving in Gurugram costs upwards of Rs 3 lakh/month without EMIs." Others criticised it as a flaunt of privilege, with a comment reading, "This is sensationalised storytelling. A-list celebrity expenses would dwarf Rs 7.5 lakh." Another user remarked, "You're both lucky and unlucky to own a Rs 3 crore home in Gurugram."

Vaibhav's post indicated the stress of keeping up appearances in city India's high-end social circles, where a Rs 3 crore house represents success but requires constant expenditure. As one netizen succinctly put it, "Looking rich in Gurugram costs more than being rich," which captures the conflict between desire and economic reality in contemporary India's luxury locations.