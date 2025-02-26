Maha Shivratri 2025: Woman Performs Lord Shiva’s Abhishek Inside Taj Mahal, Raises Security Concerns, Watch VIDEO

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri 2025, Meera Rathore, district president of the women's wing of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, performed a special Abhishek of Lord Shiva inside the Taj Mahal in Agra. In viral videos, she is seen offering Gangajal from Sangam Prayagraj to a Shivling, performing rituals within the monument. This act has reignited debates regarding the security measures at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Shivling Installed Inside Taj Mahal?

Reports suggest that members of the Hindu Mahasabha had vowed to install a Shivling in the Taj Mahal after their visit to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Keeping their promise, they brought holy water from the Ganges, purified the Taj Mahal (which they refer to as "Tejo Mahalaya"), and performed the sacred Jalabhishek inside the historic structure.

Religious Sentiment vs. Monument Security

Meera Rathore defended her actions, stating, “On Mahashivratri, saints and devotees across the world perform holy baths, so how can Bhole Baba remain without a bath inside Tejo Mahalaya?” Her remarks and videos of the Abhishek have gone viral, triggering both religious support and security concerns.

This is not the first time Rathore has made headlines for such acts. Earlier, during the Sawan festival, she was caught hoisting a saffron flag inside the Taj Mahal, leading to controversy and legal action.

Security Lapses Under Scrutiny

With multiple incidents of religious activities inside the Taj Mahal, questions are being raised about the effectiveness of security checks at one of India's most protected monuments. Authorities are likely to investigate how religious offerings and rituals were conducted inside the premises without prior permission.

