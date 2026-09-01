/Running barefoot in a saree: How a 47-year-old mother sprang to victory to fund her daughters' education | VIDEO

Ramabai Ranveer, a 47-year-old mother from the Beed district of Maharashtra state in India, completed an entire local marathon barefoot and won the race, donating her cash prize money straight away to pay her daughters' education costs. Competing among younger runners in professional tracksuits, wearing a traditional saree, Ranveer shed her slipping slippers and raced through asphalt and stone.
Ramabai Ranveer's amazing feat at the Amrit Daud marathon race has received great appreciation and admiration for the incredible story of maternal courage, strength, and sacrifice.
Following the loss of her husband in an accident in Mumbai, life has become extremely hard for Ranveer and left her to raise her children alone.
Juggling work and family: Born and brought up in Ambajogai, Ranveer got herself employed as a cook in a local educational institution to sustain herself and her family when their farming income became insufficient.
Dedication and perseverance: While working all day long in the academy's kitchen, her daughters were diligently studying to take part in competitive exams.
Community appreciation: Realising her dedication, the director of the academy decided to waive off the fees for her elder daughter.
#BREAKING 47-year-old #Ramabai Ranveer from #Beed, Maharashtra, ran barefoot without shoes or training to win the Amrut Daud marathon. A single mother working as a cook, she secured the ₹3,000 prize to pay for her daughters' education.— jarvis (@Vishii14) September 1, 2026
@CMOMaharashtra @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/pNzWpDiLjx
When the local community organised the Amrit Daud marathon race, promising to award a Rs 3,000 cash prize, the chance to earn some money to buy necessary books came to her mind.
Shoeless feet: She began the race in her slippers and very soon understood how much she was slowed down by her footwear, thus throwing away the shoes to run barefoot.
Mother's vision: Later, she said that she thought about the bright future of her daughters with each step during the run, motivating her even with a cumbersome saree to overcome her competitors.
Family achievement: It was a real surprise that her daughter Pooja also took part in the race and won second place right behind her mother.
Ranveer's victory not only gave her another sports achievement but also helped financially her two ambitious girls.
Police officer dream: The daughter Pooja is now preparing very seriously for exams for recruitment in the police service with her desire to become a police officer throughout her life.
Banker's dream: Her sister is focusing her academic efforts on banking sector exams for financial freedom.
Enduring legacy: For Ramabai Ranveer, the marathon finish line represented the culmination of years spent toiling in kitchens to protect her daughters' educational futures.
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