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  • /Running barefoot in a saree: How a 47-year-old mother sprang to victory to fund her daughters' education | VIDEO

Running barefoot in a saree: How a 47-year-old mother sprang to victory to fund her daughters' education | VIDEO

A 47-year-old mother from Maharashtra's Beed district ran a marathon barefoot in a saree, securing first place to buy educational books for her daughters.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 02:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 02:32 PM IST
Running barefoot in a saree: How a 47-year-old mother sprang to victory to fund her daughters' education | VIDEO
Image Credit: Ramabai Ranveer, a 47-year-old mother from the Beed district of Maharashtra state in India, completed an entire local marathon barefoot and won the race.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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