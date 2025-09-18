A street fight between a husband and wife in Kanpur has gone viral after a video of their brawl spread online. The clip shows the woman turning a busy market into a wrestling arena as she slaps, kicks, and punches her husband outside a bangle shop, while he tries but fails to protect himself.

What shocked many is that instead of stopping the fight, bystanders were busy filming and cheering. The reason behind the argument is still unknown, but the woman’s aggressive moves caught everyone’s eye. While some viewers laughed at the scene, others felt the fight looked staged rather than real.

The video begins with the woman kicking her husband from behind, knocking him down outside the bangle shop, and hitting him with bangles. At one point, she even pushes his head near a sewer while continuing to strike him. Despite the man’s attempts to defend himself, she doesn’t stop. Strangely, no one in the crowd stepped in to break the fight.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kalesh b/w a Couple pic.twitter.com/qeUVf42EJP — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 17, 2025

Viral Reactions

Reacting to the video that went viral, one commented ' it is scripted and video is nice', while another mentioned, ' he has been hit very hard '. are yaar isko bura maana hai'.

one highlighted 'bhai kese maar rahi h', brother how is she hitting him,

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “WWE, scripted fights with drama. Indian couples: unscripted, 100% real, no commercial break."

Another shared, “Bhai ne zaroor kucch bola hoga apne sasural walo ko."

“If the same was done by man, it would have been domestic violence," calling out hypocrites...

​ ​

An individual stated, “That woman has got some fighting skills. She can definitely compete in WWE."

Another mentioned, “Aurat hai ki kungfu master. Face covered mein bhi itni energy hai."

One more added, “Mahila undertaker."

similarly the post was flooded with whole lot of comments.