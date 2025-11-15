Maithili Thakur’s Indian Idol Video Goes Viral After Her Alinagar MLA Victory — Watch

Maithili Thakur, the 25-year-old singer who first rose to fame through TV music shows, is now making a strong mark in Bihar’s political landscape. Contesting from the Alinagar seat, she has taken a significant lead of 84,915 votes over RJD candidate Binod Mishra, positioning herself for a landmark victory.

Maithili is poised to become the youngest MLA in the Bihar Assembly. Her rise is remarkable—transitioning from a popular teenage performer to a prominent BJP figure in a constituency where the party has never won before. She turned 25 in July, and her entry into an assembly where the average candidate age is around 51 highlights the generational shift she represents. The last time Bihar saw such a young winner was in 2005, when independent candidate Tauseef Alam was elected at 26, followed later by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, also at 26.

Maithili’s popularity is not new. Her old Indian Idol audition video recently went viral again, reminding the internet of her powerful voice and humble beginnings on national television. This resurgence of her musical clips further boosted interest in her political journey, drawing attention to how far she has come since her teenage years.

Her election campaign stood out for its strong family involvement. Her younger brothers—Rishav, a tabla player, and Ayachi, the youngest—accompanied her throughout the campaign, performing folk music at rallies to emphasise her cultural roots. Their presence helped reinforce her identity in Mithila, a region known for its artistic heritage. Supporting them were her maternal uncles, Nand Kishore Jha and Sumit Jha, who handled coordination and ground operations across Alinagar.

The Thakur siblings have long been social-media favourites, especially for their soulful performances featuring Ramcharitmanas recitations, which have garnered millions of views online. Over the years, Maithili has been recognised with several honours, including the Atal Mithila Samman and the Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Award. In 2019, she and her brothers were appointed brand ambassadors for Madhubani by the Election Commission.

Her shift from cultural icon to political newcomer reflects a strategic move by the BJP to expand its appeal in regions traditionally seen as difficult terrain. Should the counting end in her favour, Maithili Thakur’s victory will stand out as one of the most compelling narratives of this Bihar election—an artist gracefully stepping into politics while carrying forward both tradition and ambition.