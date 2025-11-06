Viral Video: Makkah Security Officer Gropes Pilgrim Near Kaaba; Saudi Officials Respond

A viral social media video of a security officer confronting and physically engaging with pilgrims near the Holy Kaaba in Makkah has triggered intense public debate and an immediate response from Saudi authorities. The footage raises immediate questions about the balance between security enforcement and respectful treatment of worshippers at one of Islam's most holy sites.

The Incident Captured near the Holy Kaaba

The 59-second clip, which started making the rounds late Monday, November 3, shows a confrontation between a security officer and two pilgrims:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Treatment of Woman: The video begins with the officer seen dragging a woman who reportedly sat in a restricted area, only metres from the Holy Kaaba.

Confrontation with Man: Moments later, the same officer is seen pushing a male pilgrim who was in ihram and appeared to intervene or question his preceding actions. The man is heard requesting courtesy and politeness while trying to film the interaction; the police officer's response is to physically push him.

pic.twitter.com/fYumjj2Aa6

Unclear Context: The condition that led to the first confrontation is not known, as the video does not reveal what transpired before the officer acted. The clip gained hundreds of thousands of views with added captions online, criticizing the officer's actions.

Official Response and Apprehension

Immediate reactions by Saudi Arabia's authorities came due to the wide criticism and virality of the video.

Quick Action: Makkah Region and Saudi Public Security have confirmed that Special Forces for Hajj and Umrah Security took immediate action to handle the situation.

Confirmed Violation: An official statement said legal measures were being taken: “The Special Forces for Hajj and Umrah Security have commenced, on time, the apprehension of a person who appeared in visual content violating the instructions and regulations followed in the Grand Mosque.”

Legal Procedures: The concerned authorities underscored that the said individual had violated the law, and legal measures would be taken according to the laws of the Kingdom, in order to make clear their seriousness about professional conduct.

Divided Public Reaction and Operational Context

The incident brought sharply divided reactions on social media and highlighted the challenges of crowd management at such a sacred place.

Critics' Condemnation: Many criticised the officer, especially regarding his behavior towards the seated woman, stating, “He shouldn’t have touched or pulled a woman. It is natural for people to get upset seeing this,” even alleging harsh treatment at the hands of some security personnel.

Others came to the officer's defense and said that he was just doing his job, trying to maintain order and enforce strict regulations, such as not sitting in places that block passageways.

A former security official said: "The officers cope with crowds and stress every day. It's tough to keep calm all the time, but most really do their best.”

Working Conditions: Observers pointed at the tough conditions of mosque security, efficiently managing millions of worshippers on a daily basis in high temperatures and for long hours through language barriers, and usually having to make quick decisions to avoid severe congestion or safety risks.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has repeatedly called on the pilgrims to adhere to regulations and coordinate with security personnel so that all pilgrims are guaranteed full safety and orderly movement.

ALSO READ | Miami Realtor Meme Explodes: New Yorkers' Florida Exodus Threats Mocked After Mamdani's Historic NYC Mayor Win