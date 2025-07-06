There have been several instances when people who died unnaturally left behind cryptic posts. Whether they were aware of their fate or what prompted them to post such stuff online remains a mystery. In fact, investigations in these cases have not yielded any concrete results. In one such instance, a hiker who died by falling from a cliff had sent a heartbreaking message to a relative at the start of the trip.

The Brazilian hiker died in Indonesia while trekking on an active volcano. Identified as Juliana Marins, the hiker was trekking with a group on June 21. She remained trapped for four days before rescuers discovered her dead. According to A New York Post report, she was a publicist and pole dancer from Brazil.

The hiker's journey to the Philippines began with a heartfelt message to her mother, telling her she loved her and expressing the heartbreak she felt after their goodbye. "Mami, I love you so much. I was heartbroken when we said goodbye. In fact, that's the only thing that worries me: letting you, papi or my sister be disappointed. Other than that, I'm not afraid of much, much less trouble," she wrote.

A 26-year-old hiker tragically fell 490 feet down a cliff on an Indonesian volcano, according to local officials. The incident occurred around 6:30 AM.

Despite initial screams for help, drone footage confirmed she was still alive after the fall, The New York Post reported. However, thick fog and other challenging conditions hampered rescue efforts. Officials noted that the hiker was stuck in soft terrain, which made a rope rescue attempt incredibly difficult.

"After four days of work, hindered by unfavorable weather, terrain, and visibility conditions in the area, teams from Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency found the body of the Brazilian tourist," the Brazilian government stated.

The volcano, standing over 12,000 feet tall on Indonesia's Lombok island, is a popular spot for tourists in Southeast Asia. Sadly, it has been the site of previous fatalities, including a Malaysian visitor just last month.