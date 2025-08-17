'Man Catches Giant King Cobra Using Just A Pipe', Left Stunned Internet

Catching a snake is never easy especially when it’s one of the most feared in the world, the King Cobra. But a viral video has shown just how brave and skilled some rescuers can be. In the clip, a man managed to capture a massive King Cobra using nothing more than a pipe and a bag, leaving millions of viewers both shocked and amazed.

The video, believed to have been filmed in a narrow alley between two houses, shows the cobra slithering across the ground while the rescuer carefully tries to trap it. The setting made the task even riskier—the confined space meant there was little room to escape if things went wrong. Yet, the man remained calm, blocking the snake’s repeated strikes with the pipe.

What looked like a tense battle went on for nearly half an hour. The pipe, with a bag attached at one end, was his only tool. Finally, after several failed attempts and close calls, the rescuer managed to guide the cobra into the bag, securing it safely.

The video was first shared on Instagram on August 3, and within days it exploded online. It quickly crossed a million reactions and has now been viewed over 93 million times.

The post caption read: “This king cobra wasn’t cooperating at all so I had to bag it the way I could. It took half an hour for me to successfully rescue it.”

Social media erupted with reactions. Some praised the man’s courage: “He caught a snake with just a pipe and bag. Well done, sir!” wrote one user. Another added, “That was very risky and dangerous. Brave man!”

Others took a lighter tone. “If I was there, I would have run 10 km without turning back,” joked one commenter. Another quipped, “Bro has faster reflexes than the cobra itself.”

While reactions were mixed ranging from admiration to humor everyone agreed on one thing: the rescue was a nerve-wracking feat to watch. The viral video proves that real-life wildlife encounters can be just as thrilling and terrifying as any action movie.