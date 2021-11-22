Man gifts his wife Taj Mahal-like home in Madhya Pradesh, replica took 3 years to complete

New Delhi: In a peculiar incident, a Madhya Pradesh resident gifted his wife a replica of Agra's Taj Mahal. Just like the iconic monument was made by Shah Jahan as a symbol of love for his wife Mumtaz, a man from Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur has built a plush home as a gift to his spouse.

According to a report in India Today, Anand Chokse, the man behind the idea, was always inclined towards the idea of Taj Mahal and used to wonder why it was not built in his city.

This thought drove him to do the same. His 4-bedroom house is an exact replica of the Taj Mahal. Chokse studied the real Taj Mahal very closely.

The replica of the iconic monument took over three years to build and faced many challenges in the construction, the engineer who built it revealed.

During the process of the construction, the Burhanpur resident sought help from artists from Bengal and Indore for the carving inside the house.

The report revealed that the dome of the house is at a height of 29 feet and even has Taj Mahal-like towers. Additionally, the floor of this replica house has been made from 'Makrana' of Rajasthan, while the furniture has been prepared by the artisans of Mumbai.

The house comprises a big hall, two bedrooms downstairs, two bedrooms upstairs, a library and a meditation room. Choose even got similar lightning for his house so that his house shines in the dark just like the real Taj Mahal.

