In a disturbing incident in Gurugram near Medanta Hospital, a user shared a video of a man masturbating in his Thar, by parking it on the roadside.

The shocking incident came to light after a Reddit user narrated the incident, by posting a disturbing video. The eyewitness said they were standing on their balcony around 12:20 am when they noticed a black Thar parked in the middle of the road. At first, they assumed the driver was resting, but soon realised he was engaged in an obscene act.



According to the Reddit post, the man appeared to be staring directly at the user while masturbating. The witness rushed inside to alert their roommate, and both began recording secretly from behind their curtains. They described that the man reclined in his seat, shamelessly making gestures and continuing for nearly 10 minutes.



“On playback, we saw him reclined in his seat, shamelessly looking at us and gesturing while continuing,” the reddit user wrote.

The situation escalated when another friend stepped outside to film him openly. This sudden move seemed to irritate the man, who quickly drove away before being caught. The user stressed that the incident occurred in a central area of the city, near a major hospital, not during late-night hours.



Netizens Outrage



The post has triggered widespread outrage on Reddit, where multiple users condemned the behaviour. One user suggested the eyewitnesses should have recorded the car’s registration number and reported the matter to Gurugram Police via Twitter. “Should have caught the Registration plate on camera and tweet this to Gurugram Police on twitter,” the user wrote.

Another commented, “That is not just creepy, it's concerning too. Aren't there any cameras on the street? On nearby shops on that road? You have the timestamp and will only have to check the cameras for that time, and report further.”



A third user wrote, “This is a regular sight in new gurgaon. Not just thar, taxi drivers and other cars. People are off the hook in gurgaon.”



The incident has spread an online debate on such disgusting incidents, netizens are demanding women's safety in the city and the need for stricter enforcement of laws against public indecency. Few netizens also highlighted the importance of proper surveillance in Gurugram, by tagging the gurugram police.