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  • /Man quits Rs 38,000 per month job to sell tea; His monthly profit now will surprise you

Man quits Rs 38,000 per month job to sell tea; His monthly profit now will surprise you

That's almost three times what his old job paid him, and no waiting around for a yearly raise that barely covers inflation.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 11:09 AM IST
Man quits Rs 38,000 per month job to sell tea; His monthly profit now will surprise you
Image Credit: AI image

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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