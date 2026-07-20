/Man quits Rs 38,000 per month job to sell tea; His monthly profit now will surprise you

A story making the rounds online has people talking a man who left his corporate job to sell tea on the street is now reportedly earning far more than he ever did behind a desk.
The man used to work at Teleperformance, pulling in about ₹38,000 a month.
In May, he quit his job.
Most people around him thought it was a bad call. He put in roughly Rs 2 lakh and set up a small tea stall near an auto stand instead of looking for another 9-to-5.
Nothing fancy just regular tea for ₹10, a slightly fancier version for Rs 20, and two women he hired to help him keep up with customers.
It worked. The stall is now bringing in close to Rs 1.8 lakh a month. Once you take out the costs rent, staff pay, electricity, supplies, roughly ₹80,000 all in he's still walking away with close to ₹1 lakh in profit every month.
That's almost three times what his old job paid him, and no waiting around for a yearly raise that barely covers inflation.
Once the tea started selling well, he added a few snacks to the mix vada pav, samosas, jalebis and business picked up even more.
The whole thing came out because of a random act of kindness.
An X user wrote about his neighbour showing up at his door one day with a box of sweets to celebrate the stall doing well.
The two don't get to catch up much given how busy life gets, but his neighbour remembered that just a few months earlier, this same neighbour was clocking in at a call centre job for Rs 38,000 a month.
He pointed out that if the guy had just stayed put, he'd probably still be earning the same amount, waiting on some small annual bump. However, that one line hit a nerve.
The post spread fast, with people jumping into the comments to talk about burnout, why so many people feel stuck in jobs that go nowhere, and how a small idea done right can end up paying off more than people expect.
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