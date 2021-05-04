हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
China

Man sells 2-year-old son for Rs 18 Lakh, uses money to tour China with his new wife

The boy was returned to his uncle late last month and the couple is now facing ‘criminal coercive measures’

Representational image

In a horrifying incident reported from China’s Zhejiang, a man sold his two-year-old son and then used the money to tour the country. 

According to the Zhejiang Legal Daily Newspaper, the man, surnamed Xie, used to constantly fight with his second wife and is alleged to have sold the boy nicknamed Jiajia to relieve the burden of child care.

After the incident came to light, the man has been detained by the police.

Xie, the father of the boy, was given custody of the child after divorcing his wife who kept custody of their daughter. 

But due to his work commitments in another city, Xie left the boy in the care of his brother Lin and other family members in Huzhou city.

However, last month, Xie took away his son from his brother Lin, saying that his mother wants to see him. After a few days, when the boy didn’t arrive at his destination, Lin contacted the police.

The police conducted an investigation into the matter and found out that Xie had sold the boy to a childless couple in Changshu, a city in Jiangsu province, for 158,000 yuan (Rs 18 Lakh). He then used the money to take his new wife to different parts of the country.

Jiajia was returned to his uncle late last month and the couple is now facing ‘criminal coercive measures’.

 

