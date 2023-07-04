Man Starts Barber Shop For Kids With Special Needs: Watch Viral Video

Harbouring a kind attitude towards others has become quite rare in this world. Most people are too pre-occupied with their own lives to even think of others. However, a small act or gesture of kindness can easily make someone smile. And this has been proven true by a video that’s going viral on social media. It serves as a reminder that goodness still prevails. Shared by an Instagram page, Good News Movement, the video focuses on a man who has started a barber shop, specifically tailored for kids with special needs.

The video shows how the man, identified as Billy, has created an amazing environment in his barber shop called Your Kind of Cuts, meant for children with special needs. The salon not just provides service for those kids, but also for men and women.

As a video plays, Billy can be seen trying to cut the hair of a specially-abled kid, as he calms the boy in a playful manner, before trimming his hair.



“Billy opened @yourkindofcuts, a special needs barber shop. The patience and care from ALL the staff are beautiful to watch! Your kind of cuts is a sensory friendly, special-needs haircut experience for men, women & kids!” the video's caption read.

Netizens react

In reaction to the heartwarming video, netizens showered the man with love and appreciation in the comment section.

A user wrote, "OUR SON’S BARBER! And an amazing human being! To all the “know it all” in this post, if you are NOT a parent, family member or friend or have experienced how difficult special needs is, PLEASE take a freaking seat! My son has seen Billy for 8 freaking years, he has never, ever lost patience, has created a safe space, including sensory toys, special clippers, has invested in the special needs community through fundraisers! And is a beloved part of Nutley.”

Another user wrote, "This is incredible. That poor child can't stand the sound of the feeling etc. It's amazing that they got to the point of a full cut. Beautiful."

"Guy is doing gods work. This is so difficult. He deserves all the praise he gets," a third user commented.

The video has received several likes and views since being uploaded.