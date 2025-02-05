Man Tests Paneer In Bread Pakoda, Internet Shocked By ‘Fake’ Results In Viral Video, Watch

A viral video of a man testing the authenticity of paneer inside a bread pakoda has left the internet both shocked and skeptical. The clip, shared by Instagram user Nikhil Saini, shows him conducting a 'quality check' on the snack he bought for Rs 25, only to claim that the paneer inside was fake.

In the video, Nikhil uses lukewarm water to rinse the paneer before applying an iodine tincture test. As soon as the solution is added, black patches appear on the paneer, raising concerns about food adulteration. To further prove his point, he compares it to another sample of what he claims is "real paneer," which does not change color.

"Ye dekhiye doston, ye farak dekhiye. Ye jo asli paneer hai iska colour bilkul bhi change nhi hua. Jo colour solution ka tha, vahi same colour. Jabki ye doosra paneer poora kaala padd gaya hai (Look at this, friends. Notice the difference. The real paneer hasn't changed colour at all, while the other one has turned completely black)," he said in the video.

Mixed Reactions from the Internet

The video, which has amassed over 17 million views, has ignited a debate about food safety. Some users supported Nikhil’s claim, warning others to avoid paneer from street vendors.

"No one is serving real paneer unless you buy it yourself. It’s more expensive than chicken!" a user commented.

However, others pointed out that the iodine test only detects the presence of starch, not other adulterants.

"This test confirms starch adulteration, but some low-quality paneer may not contain starch and could still be unsafe," another user clarified.

See the comments here:

Should You Be Worried?

The video has sparked food safety concerns on social media platforms, regardless, it serves as a reminder for consumers to be cautious about where they buy their food.

Watch the video here: