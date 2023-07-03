Man Transforms Empty Water Drum Into Fully Functional Cooler: Watch Video

The internet is as a treasure trove for finding a wide range of do-it-yourself, or DIY, hacks. These hacks involve people’s innovative approaches to repurpose waste or everyday items, making them more practical and useful. While Indians are renowned for their creativity in creating unique DIY hacks, a recent video has caught the internet’s attention. In the video, a man constructs a working cooler using nothing more than an empty water drum, dry grass, and a fan. Despite the advent of monsoon, heat and humidity still persists in many parts of India. As such, coolers and air conditioners are always in demand.

Amid this, the man’s innovativeness exemplifies how one can create an affordable cooler using a simple approach.

In a video shared by an Instagram user named Vicky Sharma, one can see the cooler made from a 20-kg drum.



cre Trending Stories

Man creates DIY cooler with empty water drum

The video provides a detailed glimpse of the DIY cooler. One can see a large hole drilled into the drum to insert the fan. Additionally, two square-shaped openings were created at the back of the drum. Dry grass was then placed there. Next, the drum was filled with water, following which the man established an electric connection to power the fan. The fan was then operational and fully functional.

Watch the video:

As soon as the video was shared on Instagram, social media users were left impressed with many praising the man's creative approach. Some also called out the brilliance of the man, for coming up with this idea that is not only affordable but also eco-friendly.

A user wrote, "Jokes apart, this is talent.. wonderful bro.”

Another comment read, "Hats off to your talent....Very innovative idea....Requires a lot of skills n time and hardwork to make this...."

"India is full of Inventions," a third user commented.

The video has so far amassed lakhs of views along with more than 10 lakh likes. Notably, there are many similar videos, showing how people adopt easy DIY methods to create the best out of waste.