trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630149
Newsviral
TRENDING NEWS

Man Transforms Empty Water Drum Into Fully Functional Cooler: Watch Video

Viral video: In the video, the man used an empty water drum, dry grass, and a fan to create a fully functional working cooler.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 03:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The video of the DIY cooler is going viral on social media.
  • The cooler is made with an empty drum and dry grass.
  • The video has gained a lot of views and likes.

Trending Photos

Man Transforms Empty Water Drum Into Fully Functional Cooler: Watch Video

The internet is as a treasure trove for finding a wide range of do-it-yourself, or DIY, hacks. These hacks involve people’s innovative approaches to repurpose waste or everyday items, making them more practical and useful. While Indians are renowned for their creativity in creating unique DIY hacks, a recent video has caught the internet’s attention. In the video, a man constructs a working cooler using nothing more than an empty water drum, dry grass, and a fan. Despite the advent of monsoon, heat and humidity still persists in many parts of India. As such, coolers and air conditioners are always in demand.

Amid this, the man’s innovativeness exemplifies how one can create an affordable cooler using a simple approach.

In a video shared by an Instagram user named Vicky Sharma, one can see the cooler made from a 20-kg drum.

cre Trending Stories

Man creates DIY cooler with empty water drum

The video provides a detailed glimpse of the DIY cooler. One can see a large hole drilled into the drum to insert the fan. Additionally, two square-shaped openings were created at the back of the drum. Dry grass was then placed there. Next, the drum was filled with water, following which the man established an electric connection to power the fan. The fan was then operational and fully functional.

Watch the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Sharma (@vikramv5840)

As soon as the video was shared on Instagram, social media users were left impressed with many praising the man's creative approach. Some also called out the brilliance of the man, for coming up with this idea that is not only affordable but also eco-friendly. 

A user wrote, "Jokes apart, this is talent.. wonderful bro.”

Another comment read, "Hats off to your talent....Very innovative idea....Requires a lot of skills n time and hardwork to make this...."

"India is full of Inventions," a third user commented. 

The video has so far amassed lakhs of views along with more than 10 lakh likes. Notably, there are many similar videos, showing how people adopt easy DIY methods to create the best out of waste.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad