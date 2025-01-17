Man Wins HUGE Lottery Worth Nearly Rs 80 Crore; But Goes Back To Job Of Fixing Blocked Drains

New Delhi: James Clarkson, a trainee gas engineer from Carlisle, started his new year with a huge lottery win of 7.5 million pounds (Rs 79.58 crore) in the National Lottery. James' victory has transformed his financial future and also highlights his grounded attitude to continue working of fixing blocked drains despite his sudden fortune.

James' victory was awe-inspiring because he had won 120 pounds (Rs 12,676) on the National Lottery over Christmas and had used his profits to purchase additional tickets, according to The Metro.

James nervously rings the National Lottery line, they confirm his win 20-year-old James explained to The Metro, "I was at my girlfriend's house and got up early to check on the snowfall when I saw a message saying I'd won on the National Lottery app."

"I just didn't believe it; I thought I was dreaming. It was only 7:30 am, so everyone was asleep," he said.

Being uncertain, James called his father, who gently instructed him to come home so they could check it together.

Gathering around the phone with his parents and brothers, James anxiously dialed the National Lottery line as soon as it opened at 9 am to register the potential win. They eventually confirmed that James was the winning ticket. "I just started laughing. I thought, 'This is mad'," he said.

James spent the rest of the day visiting his family and girlfriend. "I have a big family and we are all close. News spread fast and we all ended up celebrating later at my Grandma’s and Grandad’s with a roast beef dinner and Champagne," he said.

Despite the win, James is back to work carrying out property maintenance. Even after the huge victory, James returned to his job of property maintenance and clearing clogged drains.

It was a little grim, James said, but that's the way things are. He said that he would continue to work. "I was out in the cold fixing blocked drains the day after I found out I had won. It was a bit grim, but that's reality. I'm not going to stop working; I'm too young," James said.