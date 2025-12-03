Advertisement
Man Wins Rs 9 Crore Lottery; Says His Grandma’s Blessing Changed Everything

In a heartwarming twist of luck, an Illinois man won $1 million after a surprise encounter with his grandmother, whom he now calls his lucky charm.

 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 02:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Man Wins Rs 9 Crore Lottery; Says His Grandma’s Blessing Changed EverythingImage Credit: ( X )

US: An Illinois man has landed a life changing $1 million (around ₹9 crore) Powerball prize and he insists the credit goes to his grandmother.

The winner, who playfully calls himself 'Grandma is My Lucky Charm,' said his streak of good luck began during a routine stop at a Road Ranger fuel station on East Highway 38 in Rochelle. There, he unexpectedly bumped into his grandmother, a moment he now believes set the tone for everything that followed.

Not long after the chance meeting, he bought a Powerball ticket that ended up winning the hefty prize. The story has quickly gained traction online, with many people touched by the sweet connection between family, luck and unexpected fortune.

The Illinois Lottery winner said the day had already felt unusual before he even bought the ticket. With a massive $240 million jackpot on the line that evening, he stepped out during his lunch break to quickly pick up a Powerball ticket, reportedly. 

'As soon as I pulled up, I spotted a car that looked exactly like my grandma’s,' he recalled. 'And sure enough, there she was at the counter, checking out.'

He called that surprise meeting his first 'lucky moment' of the day. She rushed over to hug him, and he headed straight to buy his ticket for the October 11 draw.

That ticket ended up matching the numbers 13-16-18-20-27, winning him $1 million, plus an extra $4 on another line. 'I called my grandma right away,' he said. 'Her first reaction was, ‘Are you sure you won?’ I went online and checked everything manually every number lined up except the Powerball.', as per NDTV reports. 

Now that the reality of the win has sunk in, he says he knows exactly what he wants to do with a portion of the prize. 'I’m definitely sharing some of this with my grandma. She really is my lucky charm,' he said. 'And I’m finally getting myself a new car, too.

