Man With 14 Years Of Banking Experience Seen Begging For Job, Netizens Say 'Harsh Truth Of Our Country'

Bengaluru, often called the “Silicon Valley of India,” is known for its IT parks, start-ups, and countless job opportunities. But a recent story from the city has left social media users shocked. A man claiming to have 14 years of banking experience was seen sitting on the roadside near a busy traffic signal, holding a board that read, “I don’t have a job, no house, please help me. I have 14 years of banking experience.”

According to the Reddit post that first shared the incident, the man’s situation has sparked mixed reactions on social media platforms. “The sight of a professional with such long experience sitting on the pavement and asking for help has highlighted the harsh reality of job loss and instability in today’s world”, one user wrote.

Some social media users expressed sympathy over the incident saying, it has reflected how uncertain life has become, even for those with years of experience. Users described him as a victim of tough times and called the situation heartbreaking.

However, many others had different views. One user commented, “Most people were pointing out that if the man was physically fit, he could still find work as a driver, delivery worker, or in other jobs available in the city.”

Another user reacted harshly by writing, “Either he is too lazy to find a job or this is some kind of scam. Those are the only two explanations I can think of.”

Others shared a broader perspective on life’s struggles. One user said, “Life is tough and often unfair, but you need to get on your feet and fight for your survival. No one is gonna help you.”

Another user commented on the state of India’s job market, “the harsh truth of our country”, the user wrote. He added that India already struggles to provide jobs even to fresh college graduates, so the competition makes it even harder for someone to restart after losing a career.

These mixed reactions of compassion and criticism on social media have sparked a debate about whether the man’s situation is the result of systemic issues in society or personal choice.